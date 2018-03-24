Odya Zake movement cause commotion in BT, donates to orphanage centre

The city or Blantyre was brought to a standstill on Friday when people were stunned with men and women who were clad in “Odya zake alibe mlandu” clothes bearing the face of social commentator, activist and comedian Dr Michael Usi , who is popularly known as ‘Manganya’, flooding the streets, sparking speculations that the movement is emerging into a political party.

The people were travelling on a convoy of six minibuses.

However, leader of the procession, Morris Magombo said it was just an awareness of the development concept.

The development comes amid reports that Dr Usi is harboring political ambitions, a notion he is denying.

Magombo said goods worth over one million were targeted to Chondo and Mwai Mbwanda orphanges sourced from locals.

He said the concept of the movement is to ensure that people should be self-reliant and remove the big man syndrome.

An investigation done by Nyasa Times in all the four political regions in the country shows that the socio-economic movement has spread across the country with some of the members calling it to be registered into a political party.

“At first we embraced it as a social movement aimed at bringing Malawians together in economic activities but looking at the current political trends I would want it to be a registered political party as it has some ideologies that can uplift the lives of poor citizens,” said 36 year old Joseph Saiden who comes from Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo.

Saiden, who confessed that he has never been a member of any political party before, said the mushrooming of “Odya Zake alibe mlandu” movement has brought about hope for the hopeless.

“You see,” said Saiden, ” we are a people who are always lied upon by the so called politicians we have currently. We are always told that once we vote them into power things will be okay as we will be provided almost everything in our lives. At the end of the day what we see is a country full of beggers for their needs and wants. We want a change to that, and this movement is that change.”

Among other things, Saiden said that by the name of themovement, people are instilled with the passion to work hard and not reap where they did not sow.

He cited the massive looting in the government by politicians as an example of having bad leadership.

Concurring with Saiden, Harry Mikuwa said for the country to develop, there is need to have new blood in leadership.

“We have political parties which at one time had a common house they all called home. That’s why you see a lot of political prostitution in the country not for the benefit of the country but for their own benefit, we need to change that,” said Mikuwa who hails from TA Chimaliro in Thyolo.

Unlike Saiden, Mikuwa is a long time Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member and has been a frequent progovernment political commentator on Malawi Broadcasting Corporations (MBC) Television and was once Civil Society Forum for Democracy and Development (CFDD) National Chairman.

“The current leadership and oposition parties have nothing to offer to Malawians other than looting a little something that we have already. All we need is a complete overhaul, change I what we need and the philosophy of Odya Zake alibe mlandu movement fits well in this,” he said.

Two senior leaders who opted for anonymity, one from the United Democratic Front (UDF) and another one from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) concurred with the notion.

In all the interviews, all those involved indicated that they are just waiting for the movement leadership for a way forward.

“Discussions are there within the movement, people are contributing a lot so at present we are just waiting for the leadership to give is directions. But in as far as we r concerned, people are already charged for a challenge ahead if we are.registered as a political party,” said Mikuwa.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Dr Usi confirmed the reports.

“I have read what people are saying. A lot of people are coming telling me about that but I always tell them that everything has its time.

” People should not think that its too late, what they have to know is that God’s time is always the best,” he said.

Recently, the movement unveiled its new cloth for which has a face of Dr Usi also popularly known as Manganya in the comedy circle.

