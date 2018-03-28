Official call for sustained education quality

Directorate of Inspection and Advisory Services (DIAS) in the Ministry of Education lead person Anthony Manja says traditional leaders, parents and school authorities should work together to ensure that education standards are maintained in schools.

Manja said this Tuesday at a school meeting held at Gandali Primary School in Mchinji which was organised to review the school’s performance as assessed.

Assessment of school performance is a requirement by National Education Standards (NES) which is being implemented by the Ministry of Education with advisory support from Link Community development organisation.

“We all have a duty to ensure that our learners have good education by ensuring that challenges faced by learners at school are addressed,” he said.

The DIAS lead person called for teachers to assess learners regularly and prepare teaching and learning materials to ensure good results by learners to meet the national education standards.

He also called on school authorities to be transparent when dealing with funds for the schools.

Manja called on parents to desist from early marriages to reduce school drop outs, especially among girls.

“It is disheartening that despite organisations and government’s calls to end marriages, some parents encourage their children to go into early marriages in exchange for money,” he said.

Link Malawi Project manager, Clement Mwazambumba said according to data collected in 200 primary schools in the district by the organisation in 2017, most teachers fail to adequately prepare lesson plans and schemes of work, hence affecting learners.

Through the organization’s Integrated School Performance Improvement Review and Engagement (INSPIRE) Project, the report also reveals that corporal punishment is still administered in some schools and there are no clear systems of dealing with issues of abuse of learners.

He said Link Malawi provides advisory support to the Ministry of Education by advising on how inspection should be done in schools to ensure that national education standards are adhered to.

“We have organised platforms such as stakeholders meetings and school meetings where challenges facing schools and learners are discussed and recommendations are made,” he added

