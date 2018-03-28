Malawi police arrest 4 for robbery of money worth K3.2M

Police in Lilongwe has arrested Francis Nkhoma 56, Joseph Matope, 35, Peter Chimbalame, 32 and Francis Kajegwe, 26 over robbery of money amounting to K3.2 million at area 18 in Lilongwe.

According to police spokesperson, Kingsly Dandaula, Lingadzi police received information from a business lady identified as Jacqueline Nshimiyimana Buvenge that she was robbed by unknown criminals who pretended to be ESCOM workers and were dressed in work suits.

“Five criminals went to the house and they found Buvenge in her shop. They said they came from ESCOM and wanted to see the metre. When they entered the house, they grabbed her and demanded money which she refused,” explained Dandaula.

He further said the suspects took her to the bedroom where they searched for money and managed to find K3.2 million, two laptops and two cell phones.

“After taking the items, the suspects drove away in a Toyota Probox belonging to one of them identified as Peter Chimbalame,” explained Dandaula.

He said after arresting one culprit, he led to the arrest of others at Chinsapo, Senti, Mtandire and Kouma. One of them was still putting on an ESCOM work suit.

They had two mattress, three panga knives, two cell phones and two laptops in their possession. Police are still investigating to recover more items.

Francis Nkhoma hails from Chipeta Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Chikowi-Zomba; Joseph Matope is from Namakoka Village in Traditional Authority Mwambo in the same district-Zomba.

Peter Chimbalame comes from Maloya Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Mpama, Chiradzulu while Francis Kajegwe hails from Matulano Village in Traditional Authority Ganya, Ntcheu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :