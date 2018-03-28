Speaker in abuse of office syndicate, aids Kaliwo to import vehicle duty free

Speaker of the National Assembly, Richard Msowoya, has abused his office by aiding his party’s suspended Secretary General , Gustav Kaliwo, to import a Volkswagen Tourag duty free, Nyasa Times can reveal.

Msowoya—as Speaker—has several benefits including a provision for him to import vehicles duty-free.

The benefits are entirely personal, according to laws.

Documents which Nyasa Times has seen indicate that Msowoya applied to Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to clear a vehicle, a Touareg Volkswagen Chassis Number WVGZZZ7LZ5D009726 using duty free status.

Deputy commissioner general, Edwin Starch, conveyed the message to Msowoya through a letter dated on November 10, 2017 with reference number MRA/CE/TEC/CPC/420

“We acknowledge receipt of the letter dated 9 November, 2017 requesting duty free clearance of Volkswagen Touareg. We write to convey Commissioner General’s approval to clear the vehicle duty free in terms of Customs Procedure Code 420 of Customs and Excise (Tariffs Order),” reads the letter in part.

The letter warns the Speaker that the car should neither be sold without the Commissioner Genera’sl consent and that the vehicle shall be for his use only.

The letter was copied to Msowoya himself, the station manager in Lilongwe Port, and the Deputy Commissioner, Enforcement Customs and Excise.

However, centrally to the Speaker involvement on the application of duty wave for the car, Nyasa Times can reliably reveal that the vehicle belongs to Kaliwo.

Msowoya wrote Kaliwo on Monday September 11, 2017, informing him that his vehicle is at Songwe Custom yard.

Zakiya Sobat of Be Forward emailed Kaliwo with a reference number BF660089 mentioning the same car Volkswagen Touareg.

“It is our pleasure to inform you that your vehicle has been handed over to Allied Freight Agencies. As for MRA declaration please email the TPIN Number to Songwe office,” wrote Sobat.

Nyasa Times can also reliably report that Be Forward invoiced Kaliwo to pay USD4,543.00 using Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Account Number 988-5000027.

The Bill of Loading (BOL) was also emailed to Gustavo Kaliwo indicating Port of Osaka as the loading Port with 2,290 Gross weight.

But in an interview Msowoya said the vehicle belongs to him.

Msowoya said he bought the vechile and gave Kaliwo to be using it sometimes for political errands as he had to assist as party Vice President .

