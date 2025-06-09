Old Mutual Africa regions staff off to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for offshore holiday trip

A leading Pan-African Financial Service provider, Old Mutual Limited has sent its top performing staff within the Africa Regions to Rio De Janeiro in Brazil for the annual Offshore holiday trips.

Of the 74 members of staff who travelled on 7 June and returning on 15 June, 9 are from Old Mutual Malawi. Other countries with qualified individuals include Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Botswana, ESwatini, Ghana, Namibia, and South Africa.

Speaking in an interview, Old Mutual Malawi Group Chief Executive Officer, Tavona Biza said they are excited that Malawi has individuals who have qualified for this prestigious all expense paid for trip.

“I should mention that this is one of the most exciting trips, that Old Mutual plans for its staff as an incentive in recognition for their hard work,” he said

Adding that staff members are given a chance to travel with their spounces or loved ones and spend a week away, enjoying various tourist destination sites

According to Tavona, the offshore trip is one the incentives that the business gives to its staff, others include, Onshore trip within Africa, which is administered locally, and every individual stands an equal chance of qualifying.

He further said “The goal is to have motivated staff that feel rewarded and recognised for their efforts. We are a business that values growth and prioritise employee wellbeing. Our staff is the most important resource we have, and it is important that they are well taken care of”,

One of the staff members travelling, Wabwino Kumtambila who is Old Mutual Malawi’s I.T Support Officer, expressed excitement saying it feels good when your efforts are recognised.

Kuntambila said, “This is one great incentive, and I am grateful to Old Mutual. I will keep working hard because I would want to experience this again.”

Others travelling are Nancy Tembo, Tamandani Banda, Manjaaluso Phiri, Johnas Mwanja, David Masasa, Timanyechi Phokoso, Richard Butao and Linda Kunsinda.

Previously, other staff members travelled to destinations on both offshore and onshore trips including Thailand, Singapore, Berlin, South Africa and Namibia.

