Old Mutual hands over Covid-19 projects to Mzuzu and Queens Hospitals

As an act of social responsibility and as a gesture of goodwill, Old Mutual Company on Wednesday handed over two COVID -19 projects worth K129 million to the government of Malawi through the Ministry of Health, with Mzuzu Central Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre as direct beneficiaries.

The company, with its unsurpassed benevolence started with Mzuzu Central Hospital where they handed over an emergency treatment facility for COVID-19 patients, which they have refurbished to the tune of MK112.5 million.

According to Old Mutual Group Chief Executive Officer, Edith Jiya, the refurbishment included, among other things, face-lifting an existing building previously constructed as an Ebola treatment facility, partitioning it into wards, overhauling its plumbing and electrical installations and, most valuably, creating a cutting-edge and highly advanced Pressure Zone for the medical personnel monitoring room.

Jiya said the Pressure Zone will supply purified oxygen, making it possible for the staff to safely breathe air circulated from outside the building.

“The refurbished facility will enable the hospital’s doctors to admit and closely monitor COVID-19 patients in a safe environment, providing the patients with better care as they fight to recover,” said Jiya.

She said they had gathered that it had been a big challenge in the Northern region to admit COVID -19 patients to a properly equipped isolation ward despite Mzuzu Central being the largest health facility in the region.

Jiya said this is the reason why, when the Mzuzu DHO came calling, Old Mutual did not hesitate to commit to refurbishing the facility.

Jiya also took time to commend the selfless gesture by the Malawi Engineers Institute who partnered with us to provide technical expertise and services on pro-bono terms.

“In other words, their significant contribution was completely free of charge. This is the kind of altruistic, community-inspired partnership Malawians want in times like these,” Said Jiya.

He also assured the Malawi government of Old Mutual’s support not only of its economic transformation agenda, but in all times of need.

As we stand, cumulatively, Old Mutual has provided a total of MK26 billion towards the COVID-19 fight since the onset of the pandemic in Malawi.

This includes a total of MK25 billion worth of free Mlera Life Cover, which Old Mutual offered to all healthcare practitioners on the

frontline during the first wave.

Old Mutual also provided for a total of MWK130 million worth of assorted medical supplies and PPEs, which were donated to isolation centres, hospitals and other concerned stakeholders.

Early this year, Old Mutual also donated MK30 million worth of medical supplies towards Blantyre and Lilongwe DHOs, in response to the President of Malawi’s plea for more private sector intervention.

Health deputy minister, Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho described Old Mutual’ s assistance as a clear demonstration of public private collaboration in the health sector as also stipulated in the Health Sector Strategic Plan.

“The critical role and contribution by the private partners in the health sector cannot be overemphasized. We call upon other private players to emulate this noble example,” She said.

She also urged directors for Mzuzu Central Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital to be responsible by ensuring that the facilities donated are well taken care of.

“We need to commit to ensuring that we will at all cost maintain and take care of these donations that we have received,” said the Minister.

