Police arrest three ex-convicts, recover stolen items worth K2.5 million in Mangochi

Katuli Police Unit in Mangochi district have arrested three men who once served jail terms on suspicion that they committed burglary and theft offences and recovered stolen items worth K2.5 million in the wee hours of September 2, 2021 at Katuli.

According to Mangochi Police records, for the past few months unknown criminals had been terrorizing and committing serious breakings within Namwera and Katuli areas.

Mangochi Police Publicist Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani said during the period, a number of houses were broken into including a house of Amin Yusuf, 46, a well-known businessman at Katuli Trading Centre.

Katuli Police detectives jointly with mobile border officers initiated investigations, which led to the arrest of the key suspect Daudi Molesi, 23, following a tip from members of the community that he was offering for sale a SanLG motorcycle and revealed to have four others accomplices.

“During the same night, Police arrested two others, Mussah Folopenzi, 21, and James Amidu, 29 and the remaining ones are on the run. The officers also managed to recover some of the stolen property the same night at Nsanama in Machinga,” said Daudi.

The items include two motorcycles, two home theatres, a laptop, Plasma TV set, a music amplifier, five speakers, electricity wires and assorted bicycles spares.

The police also recovered tools and equipment, which are suspected to have been used during their operations such as masks, hack-saw, twine belts, srew drivers, panga knives, and metal bars, according to the Publicist.

In the meantime, the recovered items are yet to be identified by owners and police are still hunting for the remaining accomplices and also to recover property of which Molesi revealed that they are in Mozambique .

The suspects will appear before court soon, she said.

“Police in the district are extending their gratitude to members of communities for their support in the fight against criminal activities,” said Daudi

All suspects come from traditional authority Katuli in Mangochi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!