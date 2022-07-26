Old Mutual Investment Group Limited to host a webinar for customers

Old Mutual Investment Group Limited (OMIG) – a subsidiary of Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited – has organised a live webinar on 28 July 2022 where the team will engage Old Mutual customers on how to negotiate market turbulence to maximise investment outcomes.

Speaking in an interview, OMIG Managing Director Mark Mikwamba said the company decided to host the webinar as a way of engaging its customers.

According to Mikwamba experts from within the asset management firm have been drawn to share their insights.

The panellists include Mark Mikwamba himself (a CFA Charterholder), Damien Kafoteka (General Manager – Property), Mphatso Kasalika (Head of Alternative Investments), Cuthbert Munyenyembe, (Head of Listed Investments), Brenda Mwale (Head of Operations), Jack Suleman (Interest Bearing Assets Manager) and Misozi Gondwe (Economic Analyst).

The webinar will be an interactive session, which will allow Old Mutual customers to receive real time answers to questions in an enriching engagement.

Not only that, but the discussion will also assist customers to make informed decisions and understand the actions OMIG is taking to mitigate the impact of market dynamics on their investment outcomes.

According to Mikwamba, the webinar is targeting the company’s pension customers, high net worth customers, retail, and corporate customers.

“The online platform will enable more of our customers to participate in the discussion conveniently. People should expect rich, research-based and expert informed engagements and insights from the team,” he said.

Old Mutual Malawi customers can register for attendance and submit questions prior to the webinar through [email protected].

