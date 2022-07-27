Silver board calls for patience among supporters

Board Chairperson for Silver Strikers Football Club, Dr George Kaudza Masina, has asked all supporters of the club to be patient with the club’s poor run of form.

The Bankers were booted out of the FDH Bank Cup by rookies Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar Football Club two weeks ago. They also commenced the second round of the 2022 edition of the TNM Super League on a bad note when they lost 3-1 at home to MAFCO Football Club last Saturday.

Reports indicate that supporters are ganging up to march to the club’s head office to demand an explanation on the team’s poor run of form.

But Dr Masina says the board of the club will meet this week to bang heads and try to find solutions to technical problems rocking the team.

“It’s true that our team is not performing as expected. This is worrisome to everyone that loves Silver Strikers. But there is hope that things will change. It is our wish that the club will return to its winning ways. For now, we cannot point a finger at anyone. We are going through a bad patch but we hope all will be well,” Dr Masina told the local media.

The team suspended its Zambian Head Coach, Dan Kabwe, and currently the technical panel is temporarily being headed by Leo Mpulula.

General Secretary for Silver Strikers supporters, Henry Madzimayela, confirmed that the club’s supporters are tired of the team’s poor performance.

“We are very unhappy with what is happening at our team. I also think the players have some problems which they are not disclosing. A meeting would perhaps reveal those problems and have them resolved,” he explained.

The Bankers are on position on 5 the TNM Super League log table with 26 points from 16 games.

