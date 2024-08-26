Old Mutual Malawi intensifies financial inclusion efforts through digital platforms

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, has reiterated its commitment to ensuring financial inclusion through its digital platforms which include a WhatsApp chatbot and USSD code accessible via any mobile phone.

Speaking in an interview, the company’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika, said its digital platforms are proving key in ensuring that Malawians have increased access to Old Mutual services irrespective of where they are.

According to Chatsika, the platforms which became effective from September 2023 are improving customer experience by interfacing a digital menu using their phones by dialing the USSD code *329# and contacting +265 (0) 883 329 329 via WhatsApp.

‘Currently the two platforms are allowing customers to initiate an application for Old Mutual products and request a call me back for general inquiries,’ she said.

Adding that the good thing with the platforms is that when you engage by either dialing *329# or sending a “hi” message on the WhatsApp chatbot, and selecting your desired product.

“We are able to call you back thereby reducing the need for customers to physically visit our branches or spending on calls for inquiries” she said.

Chatsika believed that the introduction of the digital platforms signifies the company’s commitment to digital transformation and enhancing customer experience saying so far, we are seeing these platforms redefining how customers interact with our company, at the same time eliminating barriers and simplifying financial transactions.

“These platforms are allowing our customers to easily control their savings, insurance and investment needs anywhere, through their mobile phones with access to TNM or Airtel network coverage while the WhatsApp chatbot can be accessed anywhere in the world so long as you have an internet connection” she emphasized.

Currently, she said, customers can initiate applications for products such Mthunzi Funeral Plan, Tsogolo Savings plan, Unit Trust just to mention a few.

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited offers services via a focused range of products, including Life Assurance, Asset Management, Unit Trusts, Property Management, Pension Services, and Funeral Services.

Old Mutual has conducted business in Malawi since 1954.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!