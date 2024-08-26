Fredokiss pens a hearty letter, encouraging UTM followers: “Trust me, we will make it.”

Musician-turned politician Penjan Fredokiss Kalua has penned a hearty letter to UTM followers encouraging them to stay put against all odds and that they will make it.

Writing on his Facebook page, Kalua—who is UTM Director of Youths—reminded UTM followers that they should always remember that they are an idea.

He wrote:

“Dear UTM

Trust me we will make it, it won’t be easy, they will try all tricks, they will belittle us, make fun of us, call us all sorts of names, ena azinyoza atavala ma T shirt athu, they will plan to infiltrate us but we shall make it still. Remember who we are, we are an IDEA.

An inferior idea will always bow down to a superior idea. This is a generational movement. Ignore the nay sayers. Ignore the noise. Focus. Take your position, do your part. Tikalembetse ikafika nthawi. Each one take one or two. Lipenga lilira pompano.

Musaope, musafooke, musatope! Have faith in yourself and in the movement. Even if you don’t have faith just pretend you have it, we will use your pretence. Tiligu ndi nansongole aoneka. We shall make it. We are making it. Maso patsogolo!”

