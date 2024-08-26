DPP suffers motion defeat on first day of Parliament meeting

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) suffered a crashing embarrassing defeat in parliament on the first day of meeting on Monday afternoon as the government side overwhelmingly rejected the appointment of a DPP legislator as member of Parliamentary Service Commission.

The government side was helped by a faction of UTM members of parliament and People’s Party legislators who remained in government benches despite their parties withdrawing from Tonse Alliance.

They all ganged up to reject the appointment of member of parliament for Zomba Chingale constituency Lonnie Chijere Phiri as a commissioner in the Parliamentary Service Commission.

32 MPs were in favor of Phiri, while 75 voted against her appointment.

On the first day of the meeting, 83 MPs were absent during the vote.

As a result of this vote, Chijere Phiri will not become the parliamentary service commission commissioner.

