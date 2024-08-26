UTM split in parliament between govt, opposition benches as Parliament meets

Parliament has resumed its seating this afternoon with UTM members of parliament split, with some sitting on government benches and others on the opposition benches.

This follows the untimely death of party leader Dr Saulos Chilima who was killed in a plane crash in Chikangawa forest in Mzimba two months ago, prompting a faction of the party to withdraw from Tonse Alliance.

Those who are behind the incumbent UTM leader, Dr Michael Usi who are mostly cabinet ministers continue to sit on the government benches.

Also Members of parliament from parties that have withdrawn from the Tonse Alliance are still occupying seats on the government side.

These include Members of the People’s Party who remain seated on the government side.

In addition to these shifts, the seat covers in parliament have been changed from blue to black and red.

The old covers had been in use for 10 years.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, explained that this change was made to reflect the government’s colours.

Gotani Hara also mentioned that the previous blue seat covers had become worn out, prompting the decision to replace them.