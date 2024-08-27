Family living in fear in LL after MP George Zulu allegedly demolished fence, threatens merciless handling

A family in Area 49 in Lilongwe is living in fear following the demolition of its fence on Sunday night.

Chimwemwe Sakunda-Ndhlovu, the mother of the family, has since pointed accusing fingers at the Malawi Congress Party (MP) Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City West, George Zulu, suspecting that he hired thugs to carry out the demolition work.

Apparently, Zulu and Sakunda-Ndhlovu have been fighting over a piece of land that both claim to have bought from Lilongwe City Council.

But some residents are accusing the lawmaker of overstepping his power and authority by grabbing land from ordinary Malawians. They allege that apart from that of Sakunda-Ndhlovu, Zulu is also claiming ownership for three other plots in the same area.

Zulu, though admitting that he has been fighting the lady over the piece of land, denied sponsoring thugs to carry out heinous crime at the plot.

But the seemingly demoralized and depressed Sakunda-Ndhlovu insisted in a brief interview on Monday that the legislator is behind the crime.

“He came with thugs at mid night to demolish. They used hands to demolish the fence because there are no traces of heavy equipment,” she said, adding that MP Zulu is also claiming ownership for four plots adjacent to his.

Sakunda-Ndhlovu refused to divulge more information because of fear that the MP would use his power and authority to *finish* her.

“I have reported the matter to the police and Lilongwe City Council. Honestly speaking, I couldn’t imagine that the Honourable MP would go that far as to demolish our fence. I thought he would be the first person to use proper channels to resolve this issue,” she said.

Honourable Zulu confirmed sharing a boundary with Sakunda-Ndhlovu and that the two have not been seeing eye to eye over a piece of land in dispute.

But the lawmaker denied sending thugs to demolish the fence.

“Be careful, especially this time when other people would like to use the media and tarnish somebody’s reputation. Is a Ms. Sakunda telling you this? What I know other people are illegally developing on my plot, and I deposited an official complaint with the council and am reliably informed that the council gave those people a stop order. The issue of my plot is in the hands of the city council. Which plot number is involved, and who is the owner?” he asked.