Old Mutual medical equipment donation breathes life into Malawi’s Covid-19 fight

Premier financial services provider, Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, has donated assorted medicine and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth K30 million to Blantyre and Lilongwe District Health Ofﬁces (DHOs) to help the two offices in the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer for Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, Edith Jiya, said the donation is one of several Covid-19 interventions the company is undertaking in communities including its recent donation of MK8 million to four Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) hospitals.

“Old Mutual Malawi believes that a healthy nation makes a healthy business environment. We will stand together with the nation to fight this pandemic. We will continue supporting the government of Malawi, the health sector and all our front liners as we fight this battle,” said Jiya.

She added that Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, being a responsible business, remains vigilant in the full scale of this health crisis as the company believes its responsibility is not only being a profitable business, but a purposeful business.

“We, therefore, warmly welcomed this call to national duty by making this initial donation of assorted medicine and equipment in order to help in equipping our dedicated and selfless frontline medical staff who are risking their lives in serving the nation and lives of the people,” she said.

According to Jiya, out of the MK30 million donation–Lilongwe DHO has received 10 rechargeable blood pressure machines, refill for 23 oxygen cylinders and a month supply of the following essential medicine; heparin-200, 200 zinc supplements 20mg tablets, Vitamin C-200, Vitamin D-200, Azithromycin-200.

This, she said, represents a total of MK6 278 616 of the donation.

On the other hand, Blantyre DHO received 10 patient monitors and 10 nebulizing machines, refill for 24 oxygen cylinders and a month supply of the following essential medicine; lente insulin-200, heparin-200 and enoxaparin-200.

Jiya said this represents a total of K23 712 468.00 of the donation.

She further said the two DHOs have been targeted first because “they are handling the epicenter and the second most hotspot of the pandemic, respectively”.

Receiving the donation, Deputy Director for Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Dr Kelvin Mponda, commended Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited for the donation, saying the need for resources to do this work is evident.

“Kind donations to supplement the hospital’s capacity are hence invaluable and welcome. We would therefore like to thank Old Mutual for their generosity in this noble task to save lives of the people of Malawi suffering from COVID 19,” said Mponda.

And taking his turn, Public Relations and Communications Officer for Lilongwe DHO, Richard Mvula, said:”Bwaila COVID-19 Treatment Center constantly needs these items which are in short supply due to the number of people being admitted.”

Currently, according to Mvula, the facility has over 30 patients and the donation will help in managing the patients better.

