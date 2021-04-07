Old Mutual partners Super League of Malawi to revive players’ awards

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) will revive the rewarding of the TNM Super League Man of the Match, Player of the Week and Player of the Month after partnering with Old Mutual Life Assurance.

The awards were stopped following the expiry of the two-year partnership with Spar in the 2019 season.

On Wednesday, Sulom and Old Mutual signed a new deal for the awards that will see Man of the Match getting a miniature, player of the week K50 000 and player of the Month K200 000 in the remaining 171 games of the season.

“The awards will be called the Old Mutual Timba Family Plan Awards, which borrows from one of our products that ensures a family is covered for eventualities. All this is in recognition of individual brilliance,” said the company’s managing director Roy Punungwe.

He said supporters will also be recognised as they stand to win cash through match prediction. The cash will be deposited into their Mpamba Fesa account.

During the official signing ceremony at Sulom secretariate in Chilomoni, Blantyre, Sulom president Tiya Somba Banda commended Old Mutual for their support.

