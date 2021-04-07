Walter entices Cori: Malawi football fans can opt for Kukoma for Flames benefit

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has enticed Capital Oil Refining Industries (CORI) Ltd to take firm grip of FAM as a business partner, saying the company has the potential to sell Kukoma cooking oil enmasse through football fans.

Nyamilandu said this on Tuesday at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre when CORI handed over the K5 million pledge the company made if the Flames win against Uganda and secure qualification for 2021 Cameroun African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

He said football has the power to market corporate companies’ products if the fans realize that the benefits of their support of stakeholders’ products can bear fruitful results to the beautiful game.

“I want to challenge you to fully utilize this partnership we have now engaged on by advertising how many bottles of Kukoma cooking oil should be sold before the Flames travel to Cameroun for you to give us the financial support we shall need,” Nyamilandu said.

He was responding to CORI’s sponsorship coordinator, Violet Kapolo’s remarks, who said they are delighted that the Flames delivered according to the everyone’s expectations by beating Uganda to qualify for their third AFCON finals.

“We wish it would have been more but the current economic situation restricted us,” she said, adding that going forward they would like to be associated with FAM and the Flames in a firmer partnership ahead of the AFCON scheduled for Cameroon in January next year.

“As CORI, we are determined to do that in a big way,” she said.

“However, we can do that only if our sales pick up. Having said that, we wish the Flames well as they are about to begin the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations,” said Kapolo, whose company also awarded K500,000 to the lone goal scorer, Richard Mbulu.

Nyamilandu said Malawians are excited with the Flames AFCON qualification and he was confident they shall support the initiative he is suggesting for the benefit of the team.

“This K5 million pledge fulfillment is a starting point of a possible lasting relationship with CORI,” he said. “We are grateful that you have fulfilled your pledge because in the past other potential sponsors renegaded on their promises.

“Right from the start when you approached us for the pledge, I never doubted you and when it was announced to the players it gave them the impetus to succeed against Uganda.

“We are happy that the Flames did not disappoint us and going forward we want them to be more galvanized in the preparations for the AFCON, its participation as well as doing well in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“We can do well if the corporate world joins us to prepare well for both tournaments and we applaud you for choosing to partner with a winning brand — because Kukoma is also a winning brand.”

