Old Mutual Rewards Top Performers with International Trips

Old Mutual Malawi has rewarded 20 of its top-performing employees with international incentive trips to Malaysia and Durban, South Africa, in recognition of their outstanding performance in 2025.

The group comprised five employees from the Corporate Sales team, who travelled to Malaysia, and 15 from the Retail Sales team, who went to Durban.

The trips took place during the week of 19 January 2026 as part of the company’s ongoing employee recognition programme.

Speaking on the initiative, Old Mutual Malawi Human Capital Executive, Rex Kadzongwe, said recognizing exceptional performance is an important part of the organisation’s culture.

“This is not the first time we are rewarding our people in this way. We have been running this programme for several years because we believe it is important for employees to feel valued and appreciated for the work they do,” he said.

Kadzongwe explained that the incentive programme honours employees who consistently exceed targets, deliver excellent customer service and make a meaningful contribution to the company’s success.

“At Old Mutual Malawi, our people are our greatest asset. These trips are our way of saying thank you to those who have gone above and beyond in serving our clients and driving the business forward. Their commitment continues to play a key role in our growth in the Malawian market,” he added.

One of the award recipients, Kenneth Kaunda, thanked management for the recognition, saying the experience was both motivating and inspiring.

“This recognition encourages us to keep raising the bar when we return to work. It means a lot to know that our efforts are noticed and appreciated,” he said.

Old Mutual Malawi is a leading financial services provider offering Life Assurance, Savings and Investments, Property, Pensions, and end-to-end funeral services.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :