Old Mutual scoops dual recognition at ICTAM Awards for driving Malawi’s digital investment transformation

Old Mutual Malawi has expressed delight with the two-recognition presented at the annual ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Gala event held on 6 June 2025 in Lilongwe.

The company has been recognised for its outstanding role in shaping the country’s digital and ICT landscape.

Old Mutual was the only insurance company across both financial and technical sectors to win two awards.

Speaking in an interview, Old Mutual Malawi Group IT Executive, Gerald Chungu mentioned that as a business, they are excited with the awards which mainly recognised the impactful contribution to Malawi’s ICT ecosystem, with commendation for its Mpamba Fesa and Airtel Phuka mobile phone based digital platforms.

The platforms are simple to use investment channels which can be accessed through mobile money platforms by dialing *444# for TNM Mpamba customers or *211# for Airtel Money customers under the financial services menu.

“These innovative solutions are enabling thousands of Malawians, including underserved populations, to invest conveniently and grow their savings marking a significant shift in how technology is being used to promote financial inclusion and economic empowerment. This is not just a win for Old Mutual, but a win for innovation in Malawi. We are proud to be acknowledged as a leader in ICT-driven financial solutions,” he said

Adding: “These awards affirm our commitment to using technology to broaden access to investment opportunities and financial security for all Malawians as well as our commitment to strong partnerships as demonstrated through our partners TNM Mpamba and Airtel Money.”

According to Chungu, Old Mutual’s recognition comes at a time when digital transformation is reshaping how financial services are delivered.

Chungu elaborated as follows, “the company’s strategic embrace of technology has enabled it to not only remain competitive but to also empower customers with user-friendly tools that help them take control of their financial goals.”

Old Mutual Malawi is a leading financial service provide with interest in Savings, Insurance, Investment, Asset Management and providing end-to-end funeral services.

