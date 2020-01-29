Ombudsman offices sealed over non-payment of rentals by Malawi government

The Office of the Ombudsman offices housed in St Martin’s Building at City Centre in Lilongwe, have been sealed due to government’s failure to honour the rentals to the private landlord.

The offices, both the Headquarters and Central Region Offices, were sealed around 17:30hrs on Tuesday by the building owners.

The building owners resorted to sealing the offices after efforts to have the rentals paid by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development proved futile.

The development has led to suspension of all services in Lilongwe until the situation is resolved.

However, the Office of Ombudsman stated that services in all other Regional Offices (Blantyre, Balaka and Mzuzu) are available to the general public.

Meanwhile, some people believe that government is not forthcoming with rentals to frustrate the Office of the Ombudsman, which is led by Martha Chizuma.

Harold Arnold Chinyama commented: “Very sad. This is a deliberate ploy to cripple the office of the ombudsman. ”

While Richie Kayenda said it disheartening that”the government ignoring its best performing offices”.

This comes at a time when the public protector Ombudsman Chizuma has pinned down government and two controlling officers over irregularities on the purchase and disposal of Farm Machinery under an India line of credit worth US$50 million.

The two controlling officers, one of them Gray Nyandule Phiri Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development were dragged to Court by the Ombudsman.

The Court ordered them to apologize to Malawians, but failed to do so and this did not go down well with Ombudsman Chizuma who took them head on.

The two are currently in court fighting a contempt of court conviction for failing to issue public apologies in the handling of the procurement.

