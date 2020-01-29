Sales lady Azizi wins car in Glam and Glory stay beautiful promo

A Lilongwe-based Lizulu Timbers sales lady, Mary Azizi has emerged the winner of Glam and Glory grand prize in the K7 million ‘stay beautiful’ promotion.

Azizi was all smiles on Monday when she was heading home driving a Daihatsu Mira with only two entries in the promotion.

The promotion which started in October last year saw other customers in the past two months going away with various prizes including television screen, electric iron, hot plate, microwave, dinner set and electric kettle.

Recently, in the last draw of the promotion, apart from Azizi winning the car, Ekeh Francis Chimezie won K100 000 shopping voucher while Albert Kasuto won a Refrigerator.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times after receiving the grand prize, Azizi said she was very happy and attributed her luck to God.

“I am full of excitement, when I was called that I have won the car, I didn’t took it seriously because I thought it’s a scam but I thank God that it’s really true. I will continue using Glam and Glory products, not because I have won this prize but they are also good,” she said

Glam and Glory representative, Frank Phiri expressed satisfaction that the promotion.

“As Glam and Glory, we are very excited to end the promotion in a high note, the response has been overwhelming, since the day we started the promotion, we have been recording more entries each passing day, this was also an indication that people really love our products,” he said

Phiri said the promotion was aimed at giving back to their valued customers for using glam and glory products in the past three years of their operation.

“We decided to come up with the promotion to appreciate our valued customers for always being there for us. Apart from that, this was also part of our corporate social responsibility,” he said.

Albert Kasuto from Area 25 said he was so happy to be amongst the winner in the promotion saying it became as a surprise.

“When i got the information that I have won the fridge, I did not believe but I remembered to have entered the competition, now that it is real, I am more that excited, the fridge has come at the critical time that I really wanted it,” he said.

Glam and Glory is a multinational brand under India-based LifeOnLabs Private Limited, a research-based cosmetic manufacturing organisation from India.

