Teacher hangs himself in Mangochi after quarrel with wife

A teacher at Majuni Primary School in Mangochi has hanged himself following a quarrel he allegedly picked with his wife, police have confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Sungeni Matinganya.

Mangochi Police Station spokesperson Rodrick Maida said in a statement that the wife left their matrimonial home on Sunday after the quarrel.

“When Matinganya did not show up at work on Monday, his wife went back to the house to check on him,” he said.

She found him hanging on a rope from the roof.

A post-mortem conducted at Namwera Health Centre showed death was due to strangulation.

