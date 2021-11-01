One delivered from madness, as 577 receive Jesus Christ during Life of Honour Miracle Crusade

One person was cured from mental illness while 577 people accepted and received the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal saviour after making a public confession on their sins during the Life of Honour Miracle Crusade.

The crusade took place at Zamkutu Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

Founder and leader of Life International Church, Prophet Amos Kambale, conducted a two-day crusade to deliver people from all sorts of illnesses and win lost souls to Jesus Christ.

The announcement of the crusade, which took place from 23-24 October 2021, generated a lot of interest from the public, as doubting Thomases wondered if there still a living prophet who can perform such a miracle as raising the dead from the grave.

However, Kambale challenged that God had commissioned him not only to heal the sick, but also raise the dead in fulfilment of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The crusade drew a huge crowd, with majority of them looking for miracles in their lives while others sought to be healed from chronic diseases.

The major miracle was the healing of Joyce Atofa from mental diseases. The community at Zamkutu Trading Centre used to know her as a mentally ill person, as evidenced by her irregular dressing.

She used to wear many clothes at once; speak to herself; and when asked, her responses would always be parallel.

Her mother, Christina Chilembwe, said the family tried in vain to find a solution to her problem.

“We are happy as a family that she has been healed after attending the crusade. We came here with full faith that our daughter would be delivered from the illness,” said Chilembwe.

Some people came as far as Rumphi and Zomba to attend the crusade that also saw a blind woman being healed, cripples regaining their walking and deliverance from other diseases such as hypertension.

Kambale also prayed for and welcomed 577 people into the fold of people who already confessed their sins and received Jesus Christ as their personal saviour.

However, he urged the congregants to give glory to God, saying all that had happened must be credited to the Creator.

“If God is able to restore a person from madness to a sound mind again like this, surely, this living God can change your story anytime,” he said.

Kambale’s followers claim that he is powerfully anointed that he has liberated many from chronic diseases including HIV, cancer, coronavirus, including raising the dead.

Prophet Kambale claims to have powers that can heal any disease and break any demonic chains including poverty.

The church gathers at Mbinzi Secondary School Hall at Area 3 in Lilongwe.

Kambale says he is a spiritual son of Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of Zimbabwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!