Innobuild launches K8m cash aid for the underprivileged

Innobuild PVT Limited has launched two programmes, which are aimed at cushioning livelihoods of underprivileged students and community members during the Covid-19 period, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Billy Jonathan Chiotha has disclosed.

Chiotha, who addressed journalists in Lilongwe on Friday, said the project will be facilitated in seven districts where the company has offices.

They include Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu, Mzimba, Mangochi, Salima and Kasungu.

Said Chiotha, “Innobuild wishes to inform the general public that it has launched two programmes aimed at supporting needy Malawians to avert economic challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Innobuild PVT Limited while recognising the abundant support Malawians have given to the company in the six years of its existence in the country, will also support 21 needy families across the country with financial support.”

He stated that the selected needy families will be given upkeep allowances of K35, 000 each per month for six months effective January 2022 to June 2022.

Chiotha said three families will be identified in each of the seven districts.

“The company will further help 14 less privileged learners two per district and preferable a boy and a girl in the districts that Innobuild has its offices. The learners are to be those who have written their Primary Leaving Certificate (PLC) of Examinations and do not have any financial support to enable them proceed with their Secondary Education,” he said.

Chiotha further disclosed that orphans, less privileged or leaners whose parents cannot afford to pay their tuition fees are encouraged to write a letter expressing their story and interest and drop it at any Innobuild Offices located in their district.

He said similarly needy families that wish to be helped should also do the same.

“The company will start receiving the letters from Monday, 1 November 2021 to Tuesday, 30 November 2021,” he said.

A Lilongwe-based education activist, Jacob Banda, has since commended Innobuild for the initiative, stressing that it will enable needy students to access education.

Banda said the global lockdown of some education institutions has caused major and likely unequal interruption in students’ learning; disruptions in internal assessments; and the cancellation of public assessments for qualifications or their replacement by an inferior alternative.

“Covid-19 pandemic is the first and foremost a health crisis. Many countries have decided to close schools, colleges and universities. The crisis crystallises the dilemma policymakers are facing between closing schools reducing contact and saving lives and keeping them open allowing workers to work and maintaining the economy. The severe short-term disruption is felt by many families around the world,” he said.

Added Banda, “Teaching is moving online, on an untested and unprecedented scale all because of Covid-19 and student assessments are also moving online, with a lot of trial and error and uncertainty for everyone.”

