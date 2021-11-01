Immigration deports 2 Tanzanians for contravening laws

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has deported two Tanzanian nationals for contravening immigration permit conditions.

The two are 34-year-old Jastine Kashum and Stephano Karura, 36.

The department’s spokesperson, Wellington Chiponde, said the duo was residing in Nancholi Township of Blantyre using visitors permit (VP), which permitting them to stay in Malawi for a specified period as visitors.

“But upon expiry of their permits, they failed to renew them and, at same time, failed to return to their home country thereby subjecting themselves to be irregular immigrants in Malawi,” he said.

He said Kashum and Karura overstayed in Malawi in contravention of Section 21 (1) of the Immigration Act of the Laws of Malawi.

Chiponde said they were arrested on 27th October, 2021, in Blantyre by the Rapid Tracking Team, a sub-section of the Compliance Unit in the Operations Divisions of the Department of Immigration.

The Blantyre Magistrate Court ordered them to pay a fine of MK20, 000 each or face eight months imprisonment and be deported thereafter.

The two paid their fines and deportation followed, Chiponde said.

Chiponde added that Kashum and Karura were declared a prohibited immigrants under Section 4 (1) (f) of the Immigration Act and have been deported through Songwe Border.

