Winning Women reach out to El-Shadai Orphanage and Salima LEA Resource Centre for Children with Special Needs

Tears of disbelief rolled down the chins of members of Winning Women of the Winners Chapel International Church on Saturday when children with various disabilities sang “Ndi zikomo mawu amene tinganene ndi zikomo” in appreciation of the gifts the women gave them.

In an effort to contribute to welfare of the underprivileged children, the Winning Women donated various food and non-food items to Salima LEA Resource Centre for Children with Special Needs and El-Shaddai Orphanage in Salima.

The donated items were mobilized through personal donations from members of the Winning Women, Sunka Family, Development Aid from People to People (DAPP) and Honorary Consul for Malaysia.

Upon receiving the donation, which included blankets, clothes and foodstuffs, children with special needs took to their toes, singing in appreciation of the blessing they received through the Winning Women.

“Ndi zikomo! Ndi zikomo, mawu amene tinganene ndi zikomo. Pa mphatso zomwe mwatipatsa, ndi zikomo [It’s only ‘thank you’ that we can say in appreciation of the gifts you have given us!” they sang.

This is a Catholic song. As they sang, members of the Winning Women, who included a senior member from Nigeria, shed tears in disbelief that the children could thank them for what the women themselves considered to be a “small contribution”.

Salima LEA Resource Centre for Children with Special Needs provides boarding facilities to children with disabilities, who include children with albinism and those with hearing impairments.

On the other hand, El-Shaddai is looking after orphaned and dumped children.

The donated items were valued at K2 million.

Speaking on behalf of the children at Salima LEA Resource Centre for Children with Special Needs, Deputy Teacher-In-Charge Christina Msowoya, thanked the Winning Women for the kind gesture.

Msowoya said the donation would go a long way in alleviating the challenges the facility is facing in addressing the social needs of the children.

“Our major challenge at this centre is lack of adequate food. So, when well-wishers like the Winning Women come, we feel really blessed. And we are very grateful for their contribution,” she said.

The Director of El-Shaddai Orphanage, Pastor Blessings Nyasulu-Malangiza, said the orphanage keeps 159 children who were withdrawn from street life, child dumping and those from mothers who died immediately after giving birth.

Nyasulu-Malangiza described the donation as a big boost towards alleviate the social needs of the children under her care.

Chairperson of the Winning Women, Elder Hanna Ngwata, it is love for the needy and less privileged that drove them to mobilize resources for the donation.

“We started in Mitundu on 15th October, 2021, and it was awesome like that,” Ngwata said.

