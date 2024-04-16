Onesimus announced as first UMP Festival headliner



Chitoliro Productionz, organisers UMP Festival 2024 – The Evolution have announced ‘man of the moment’ in music circles, Onesimus as the first headliner.

UMP Festival 2024, dubbed ‘The Evolution’ is scheduled from 25th to 28th October at Cape Maclear, Mangochi.

Onesimus also known as African Butter is a multi award winning singer/songwriter with a string of hits including ‘Solomon’ and trending ‘Controller’ among others.

Onesimus will share the stage alongside other local and international acts to be announced as during the countdown to the final showdown.

Meanwhile, Chitoliro Productionz has issued a call up for applications from both up and coming and established artists from across the world in all creative realms.

A team of professionals from music, film, fashion, poetry, visual arts, sports, games and other recreational activities as well as the media will be mandated to shortlist the applicants.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!