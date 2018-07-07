Onesimus trending on social media with new ‘Shekele’

July 7, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Renowned gospel sensation Onesimus – born Armstrong Kalua – has become the centre of hashtags on social media with his latest release Shekele.

It can be on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, Onesimus song has gone  viral that a day never elapses with video clips posted  showing people dancing and expressing their appreciation to it.

So viral the song has gone that even the Prophet Shepherd Bushiri could not help but tweet about it, saying: “I could not help but dance to this great release by Onesimus.”

Shekele is a currency for Israel, and according to Onesimus, the song only expresses joys of being in  the Lord.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes