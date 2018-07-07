Onesimus trending on social media with new ‘Shekele’

Renowned gospel sensation Onesimus – born Armstrong Kalua – has become the centre of hashtags on social media with his latest release Shekele.

It can be on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, Onesimus song has gone viral that a day never elapses with video clips posted showing people dancing and expressing their appreciation to it.

So viral the song has gone that even the Prophet Shepherd Bushiri could not help but tweet about it, saying: “I could not help but dance to this great release by Onesimus.”

Shekele is a currency for Israel, and according to Onesimus, the song only expresses joys of being in the Lord.

