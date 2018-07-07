Moyale and Wanderers draw on Independence Day friendly

The friendly match involving Moyale Barracks and Be Forward Wanderers on the Independence Day on Friday at Mzuzu Stadium ended in a barren draw and the Moyale coach says he is satisfied with his team’s performance.

Wanderers, who featured many players who are not regular starters, dominated the first half while the soldiers who assembled their real arsenal had a fair share of the second half.

Moyale Coach Charles Kamanga said if the game was played for a period of 90 minutes, his team would get a goal but the game was played in halves of 30 minutes each.

“I am so happy with the performance of my boys today. We showed Malawians very good football. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get a goal. Let me thank the Mzuzu City Council for refurbishing the pitch. This game has given us a picture of how we can handle Wanderers when they come again next weekend for the super league,” explained Kamanga.

Taking his turn, Bob Mpinganjira, mentor for Wanderers, said it was a very good game.

“We used this game to try some players who don’t have regular game time. They have played well and when we go back to our training sessions, we will polish them up so that they can perform better given chance to play in the forthcoming games,” explained Mpinganjira.

While Moyale Barracks used regulars like Macdonald Harawa, Boyboy Chima, Lovemore Jere, Gastin Simkonda and the Fukizi brothers, Wandrerers had players like Nenani Juwaya in goals, Simeon Singa, Julius Kajembe, Francis Mlimbika and others who normally do not feature for the nomads.

The defending champions are on position four on the log table with 18 points from 10 games while the soldiers are on position ten with 14 points from 12 games. They host Dwangwa United at Mzuzu Stadium this Sunday.

