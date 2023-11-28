Only a forward-looking leadership can translate Malawi athletics’ potential into sustainable gains—presidential aspirant Chamwala 

Hot aspirant for the post of Athletics Malawi president, Kondwani Chamwala contends that the sport “has a huge potential and only a forward-looking leadership would translate that potential into sustainable gains”.

This is contained in his elaborate manifesto ahead of the elective general assembly on Saturday, December 2 in which he has along with him four other aspirants joining him as a forward-looking team — Dennis Phiri (for 1st vice-president); Ivy Chinangwa (2nd vice-president); Nicholas Kanyenda (general secretary); Charles Senti Banda (vice-general secretary); Adron Msowoya (treasurer) and Henderson Chilenga (vice-treasurer).

Chamwala says he has the “tenacity and ability to handle the office of Athletics Malawi president with decorum and industry” and implores on the athletics family that they now have an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past and “engage a gear that will change the course of the sport for generations”.

He added that his manifesto, which has a 5-point plan, is a product of wide consultation with various stakeholders and experts — “premised on a transformative trajectory that we are going to relentlessly pursue once we assume office”.

“We intend to formulate and implement policies that will grow and develop athletics in Malawi. We want to put the sport on the path of progress by mirroring best practices from countries in east, north and southern Africa. We have all what it takes to begin a movement that will change the fortunes of our athletes forever.

“My belief is that it requires team work and cooperation of fellow like-minded reformists who will together set a stage for a new wave in Malawi athletics.”

Chamwala is up against Frank Chitembeya, the association’s former general secretary, who was in the committee that Malawi National Council of Sports dissolved, whose issues Chitembeya was at the centre of that include mismanagement of resources.

Dennis Phiri will be up against Francis Munthali; Ivy Chinangwa against Bertha Nyangulu; Nicholas Kanyenda against Blantyre 42.195km Race organiser, Mzee Makawa; Ken Phiri agains Charles Banda; Adron Msowoya against Drake Chithambo while Henderson Chilenga is up against three others — Gift Chirwa, Ken Dzekedzeke and Leonard Dzanja.

In the detailed manifesto, Chamwala pledged is to spur growth, development and bring transformative movement that will change the course of athletics through his 5-point plan:

Agenda 1: Develop and implement Athletics Malawi strategic plan

It is saddening to note that Athletics Malawi has been running without any proper direction hence the failure to grow due to lack of radar. It is for this reason that I undertake to develop and implement a strategic plan to act as a roadmap which will help Athletics Malawi pursue its goals and meet set objectives through policy formulation and implementation.

Agenda 2: Re-institute Athletics Malawi secretariat

For an organ such as Athletics Malawi to run without a formal and professional secretariat is not only clueless but utter incompetence.

I pledge that my ascendancy to the AM leadership will prove my resolve to re-institute AM Secretariat — an administrative and operational hub- by giving prioritizing it to run effectively and efficiently through the allocation of human and financial resources.

This being Athletics Malawi’s hub once re- activated and rejuvenated will run various marketing and commercial activities that will translate into more revenue for running of AM’s programs and projects.

With an effective and functional Secretariat, we will roll out capacity building programmes for officials and athletes. These will be in the form of trainings, short courses and refreshers to various committees.

Other areas that we will focus our trainings on will be investment, entrepreneurship and management for athletes and officials notwithstanding resource mobilization skills for committees and of course media training in athletics reporting.

Agenda 3: Facilitate partnerships with the corporate world

If we are to see athletics take a seat at the table of major sporting disciplines in Malawi there must be a deliberate policy in place to approach and get acceptance from the corporate world in form of partnerships and sponsorships.

This can be achieved by increasing visibility of athletics and its impacts by creating and demonstrating both its commercial and social value. Thus, with my coming to the helm of Athletics Malawi I will ensure that there is a new wave and renaissance in terms of branding, marketing and other modern scientific commercial approaches.

Underlying in this theme will be the promotion of transparency and accountability in order to give stakeholders confidence of our operational efficiency and integrity. We will also enhance our relations with members of the media to leverage on the space and its associated impacts.

Agenda 4: Promote athletics and welfare of athletes

My goal is to promote athletics and the welfare of all athletes in Malawi. We undertake to give life and a human face to athletics by creating equal opportunities to athletes and officials.

We will create and promote independent, functional, national and regional committees. In order to motivate athletes, my leadership will lobby for improved prizes and fair distribution of the same.

During my tenure, I will facilitate the establishment of a welfare fund for athletes in Malawi. As a way of encouraging hard working spirit among our athletes and officials, we will introduce awards and recognition of individual efforts in athletics.

We will also promote athletics that is inclusive and participatory. It will be our high agenda to promote and conduct grassroot talent identification programmes in districts through regional committees.

By doing this we will ensure the sustainability of the sport that will permeate schools and communities.

Agenda 5: Broaden revenue base

Without financial sustainability we can hardly reach our goals as Athletics Malawi. For this reason, I plan to intensify locally-based resource mobilization strategies to increase revenue streams to the organization.

In this regard, we will establish sustainable fundraising initiatives that will help us be self-sustained. We will also institute investment strategies and amplify sponsors presence within the athletics realm.

We will hunt for funds in order to purchase a coaster for AM to ease mobility challenges. My leadership will ensure that athletics clubs are assisted in securing good but reasonable accommodation during competitions that requires travelling.

Chamwala, who is a communication specialist by training, is a proven passionate athletics administrator, adventurer and humanitarian philanthropist.

Over the past years, he has demonstrated unquestionable experience in managing and organizing sporting that is but not limited to Mount Mulanje Porters Race — an annual event that incorporates tourism marketing and attracts international participation.

His expertise in strategic planning and resource mobilization are key to his unmatched dexterity and tenacity and having achieved so much in the area of managing athletes and athletics clubs across the country, Chamwala is an all-rounder in the athletics circles with loads of experience that includes organization of national competitions.

He is a well-qualified sports administrator who once served as a secretary for the Southern Region Athletics Committee and he believes in team work and respect of ideas to promote oneness.

Chamwala’s dream combination — dubbed #TeamRealChange# — pledges “to bring the long and much needed change that will benefit athletes and athletics in the country” and gives confidence to those who nominated his team that this is enough evidence that the fraternity “is subscribing to fresh dreams that will spur athletics’ prosperity in Malawi”.

