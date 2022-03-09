Only students who do not have fees balances to be welcomed as MUST reopens March 29 

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), which management was forced to close last month after its students held some riots that included disruption of examinations and staff harassment, is re-opening on March 29 — with one condition that only students who do not have fees balances by March 26 will be welcomed back.

The students were scheduled to start end of year exams last month but some students disrupted them — angered with management’s decision to enforce one of its regulations that those who have not paid their fees and haven’t registered, won’t be allowed to sit for the exams.

Management had advised the students and their parents in advance in January and that some engaged some negotiations a week before who were taken in consideration after committing at least paid 75% of their fees.

Those that were really needy, were told to engage with the office of Director of Students Affairs to present their case and depending on the office’s assessment.

The Students Affairs office was allowed to recommend to management needy students who could be exempted and be allowed to sit for the exams.

But on the day the exams were about to be administered, some disgruntled students disrupted them by harassing fellow students and invigilators.

A communication from MUST says at its executive management meeting on March 1, it has agreed to reopen with some conditions that include accommodating students who do not have fees balances.

Parents and guardians who are not sure of the eligibility of their wards are advised to confirm with the University through email: [email protected] or phone: +265 1 478 400.

The end of semester examinations will be administered from Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to Monday, April 11, 2022 and the eligible students who would have cleared their fees balances and formalised their registration are advised to collect their examination gate passes from the Registry between March 26 and 28.

“Students who have lost their MUST student IDs must also process their replacements during the same period since admission into examination rooms will be subject to the production of valid MUST Student IDs and Examination Passes,” says the statement.

“The University further wishes to advise stakeholders that the 2022/23 academic year will commence on Monday, June 6, 2022, with first-year students expected to arrive on campus on Sunday, June 5 for their orientation between June 6 and 10.

“Continuing students must report on campus on Sunday, June 12, 2022 and classes for all students will commence on Monday, June 13, 2022.”

On fees payment for the new academic year, all students are advised that the University will strictly apply its “No Fees, No Registration” policy.

The students are thus advised to pay their fees before reporting on campus using bank deposit or transfers, which can also be paid online using the link: https://shop.directpay.online/ paymybills/must or by visiting the MUST webpage www.must.ac.mw and clicking the “Pay Online Here” icon on the top right-hand side of the page.

In case of any enquiries, they can contact the Academic Office using email: [email protected] or phone: +265 1 478 400

The bank accounts at Standard Bank; Limbe Branch; name MUST Collections; account number: 9100001063429 or FDH Bank; Limbe Branch; name MUST Collections; number: 1070000218137.

In July last year, MUST launched an Endowment Fund which assures that teaching, research and needy students’ fees can be sustained forever — taking cognizance that funding from government is not enough to sustain their services.

It is a strategy initiated to diversify revenue streams as universities in Malawi have received annual donations from individuals and corporates in support of tuition fees and living expenses for students.

But whilst this has for sure facilitated education of those supported, it has no assurance of its sustainability and that it benefitted a few whilst the endowment fund is invested with financial institutions to yield interest to cater for its services.

At the launch, MUST’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Address Malata had said they believe that no student should drop out of university because he

cannot afford to pay school fees as this is a loss of human resource for the national agendas.

While former Minister of Education, Agnes Nyalonje said there are just many students who need support which the Loans Board cannot reach out to all due to budgetary constraints and limitations in scope as such initiatives to contribute towards access to higher education are encouraged.

The benefits of the trust is that the donation survives the life of the giver, thus creating true legacy and that an individual donor has the priviledge of naming their gift to a family member, a friend, a special faculty member or themselves.

A donor is relieved of the burden of managing their funds and that MUST is contractually obligated to spend on the fund in accordance with the donor’s wishes and will give regular updates of how the fund is growing and being utilised.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!