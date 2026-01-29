Only Two Malawians Apply as Foreign Coaches Dominate Bullets Job Race

FCB Nyasa Bullets have raised concern after it emerged that only two out of 16 applicants for the club’s head coach position are Malawians, highlighting the continued dominance of foreign coaches even in local football opportunities.

On Monday, the People’s Team advertised the vacancy on their Facebook page, inviting applications from “highly qualified, experienced and performance-driven coaches”.

Bullets acting chief executive officer Albert Chigoga said the club was surprised by the low number of local applicants.

“We are encouraging those that feel they qualify for the post to apply. Yes, Bullets is a big team, but local coaches should not look down upon themselves. They should try their luck,” he said.

The development is striking given that, according to the National Football Coaches Association database, 47 Malawian coaches hold CAF A licences or equivalent, which is the minimum qualification required for the post.

This means that despite having enough qualified local coaches, only two have stepped forward, while the rest of the applications are from foreign candidates.

Chigoga said advertising the post does not mean the club has lost confidence in interim coach Gilbert Chirwa, who has won all three matches since taking charge.

“We made it categorically clear that Agidze was engaged as an interim coach up to the end of the season. But he is eligible to apply for the post,” he said.

Bullets legend and former coach Kinnah Phiri, who led the club to the CAF Champions League group stages in 2004, said many local coaches are discouraged by the pressure that comes with coaching a big club.

“By now, we should have had more local coaches applying. Yes, there is a lot of pressure when coaching a big team like Bullets, but that is how you develop a thick skin,” he said.

He urged Malawian coaches to be more confident and seize opportunities at top clubs.

Football coaches body chairperson Aubrey Nankhuni also described the situation as unfortunate.

“Maybe they think that even if they apply, they will not be considered,” he said.

According to the advert, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing technical leadership across all teams, setting performance benchmarks, developing players, planning succession, overseeing recruitment and aligning all football activities with the club’s philosophy.

The post will be offered on a performance-based fixed-term contract.

The position became vacant after the dismissal of club legend Peter Mponda, a day after Bullets’ title hopes ended following a goalless draw with relegated Mighty Tigers.

The low number of Malawian applicants has again exposed a worrying pattern in local football, where even top domestic clubs are increasingly being left to choose between foreign candidates, not because local coaches are unqualified, but because many are not stepping forward.

