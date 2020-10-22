OPC appoints Mtumodzi new Malawi information director
Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has appointed former spin doctor for late president Bingu wa Mutharika as the new director of information.
Mtumodzi confirmed with Nyasa Times on Thursday about his new appointment.
“it is true the President continues to appoint more youth in positions of influence,” said Mtumodzi.
This is the third time for Mtumodzi to hold the position.
He was appointed by Bingu wa Mutharika from December 2009 up to 2011 and former president Joyce Banda appointed him from September 2013.
In 2016, Mtumodzi was removed from office and replaced by Gerald Viola.
It is reported from the grapevine that government has been compelled to appoint Mtumodzi to deal with negative media against President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration.
Mtumodzi also worked as deputy principal secretary in the ministry of disabilities.
Tonse Alliance, when do you advertise the job that you have have offered. Are you still appointing people instead of allowing competition? Voti yanga mudabweza masiku ali nkudza ndinu anthu abodza. You are doing exactly mbuzi mano kunsi was doing. Does it make any difference to us? Is this Tonse per se or Nonse Alliance? Hypocrits.
This word youth, youths prural, needs proper definition. According to the UN youth urban age between 15 – 24. Koma kuno ku Malawi nkhalamba za 45 -50 years kudzitchula youth munthu Ali ndi mzukulu. Is Mtumodzi really a youth? Is beans Chilima a youth? Nanga ana awo a 20 years tiziti chiani timakhanda?
Some guys have all the luck.
Eti eti, kulibeso Ena womphunzira?
Sometimes it helps when you are sidelined to shut up and continue working and be patient. A lot of people vent their frustrations in public which doesn’t help.
amayo. Ndawatsika aChakwera. The more things change the more they remain the same. Inu, learn to work with new capable people. Don’t recycle!!!