Opposition leader satisfied with MPs Question Time for President

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has commended President Lazarus Chakweta for returning to Parliament to answer questions from members of Parliament (MPs) in his second appearance since he took office.

Addressing the media after Question Time to the President, Nankhumwa said he was satisfied with the way the opposition had asked the questions and was looking forward to future questions to the President.

He said: “It’s a new phenomenon, there are a lot of things that are going to be learnt along the way but I am impressed by the quality of the questions.”

Chakwera first appeared in the House for question time on September 10— the first time a Malawi president had honoured the constitutional requirement since the country’s second president in the democratic dispensation, Bakili Muluzi, did once in the early days of his administration.

While Muluzi’s successors Bingu wa Mutharika (2004-2012), Joyce Banda (2012-2014) and Peter Mutharika (2014-2020) did not fulfil the constitutional provision.

