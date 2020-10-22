Opposition leader satisfied with MPs Question Time for President

October 22, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has  commended  President Lazarus Chakweta for returning to Parliament to answer questions from members of Parliament (MPs) in his second appearance since he took office.

Nankhumwa: its a new phenomenon

Addressing the media after Question Time to the President,  Nankhumwa said he was satisfied with the way the opposition had asked the questions and was looking forward to future questions to the President.

He said: “It’s a new phenomenon, there are a lot of things that are going to be learnt along the way but I am impressed by the quality of the questions.”

Chakwera first appeared in the House for question time on September 10— the first time a Malawi president had honoured the constitutional requirement since the country’s second president in the democratic dispensation, Bakili Muluzi, did once  in the early days of his administration.

While  Muluzi’s successors Bingu wa Mutharika (2004-2012), Joyce Banda (2012-2014) and Peter Mutharika (2014-2020) did not fulfil the constitutional provision.

2 Comments
Zio ine
Zio ine
3 hours ago

Chidanti Maalunga being sent to NFRA and the deputy secretary general of MCP going to Adnarc. The more things change the more they remain the same.

Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
3 hours ago

Angofuna kuti Bj and APM mtima uwawe basi a mbuliwa.

