79-year-old man arrested in Kasungu for 12 pieces of ivory

A 79-year-old man, Mbondo Zimba, is in police custody after being found in possession of 12 pieces of raw ivory weighing 61.50 kilograms.

Kasungu district police spokesperson Harry Namwanza said the the arrest was made Wednesday night at Chisinga area in the district after police successfully followed a tip from a wellwisher who said the suspect was offering the pieces for sale.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer the the charge of being found in possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 86 (1) as read with section 110(b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Mbondo Zimba hails from Bokosi village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwase in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares