79-year-old man arrested in Kasungu for 12 pieces of ivory

October 22, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

A 79-year-old man, Mbondo Zimba, is in police custody after being found in possession of 12 pieces of raw ivory weighing 61.50 kilograms.

Zimba at Karonga police station
The 12 pieces of ivory Zimba was found in possession with. Pic by Tiwonge Kumwenda, Nyasa Times.

Kasungu district police spokesperson Harry Namwanza said the  the arrest was made Wednesday night at Chisinga area in the district after police successfully followed a tip from a wellwisher who said the suspect was offering the pieces for sale.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer the the charge of being found in possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 86 (1) as read with section 110(b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Mbondo Zimba hails from Bokosi village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwase in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
National CEO
National CEO
2 hours ago

It shows that the man killed or was involved in killing of 6 elephants, He could have first found the market of the ivory after killing the first elephant. Otherwise why killing many elephants when there is no market?

0
Reply
Henele Gopani
Henele Gopani
3 hours ago

Uncle Thom won’t go to jail!

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Zomba Malosa St Luke’s Hospital now has new theatre, modern mortuary

As one way to enhance health service delivery in the Anglican diocese of Upper Shire health systems, the diocese has...

Close