Zomba Malosa St Luke’s Hospital now has new theatre, modern mortuary

October 22, 2020 Synd Kalimbuka – Nyasa Times 2 Comments

As one way to enhance health service delivery in the Anglican diocese of Upper Shire health systems, the diocese has constructed a K114 million operating theatre and a K35 Million mortuary at Zomba Malosa St Luke’s Mission Hospital.

Bishop Malasa opens ST Luke’s hospital opens operating theatre, modern mortuary

Speaking during official opening of the two structures on Wednesday, Bishop Brighton Vital Malasa of the diocese assured government that Anglican  will continue complementing efforts to ensure quality health service delivery in all its health facilities.

“The operating theatre and the mortuary will really assist in provision of modern and up to date health services to the Malawian people.

“We are geared to complement government efforts to ensure good service delivery in health sector,” said Malasa.

Malasa applauded government for the good support which is provided to its health facilities.

“Our working relationship with government especially District Health Offices (DHO)s and District Commissioners (DC)s is good making the service delivery simple through the policy directions provided,” he added.

Chief Hospital Administrator in the diocese Winasi David Boma said the diocese is planning to turn  ST Luke’s college of nursing into a university.

“We want to become a university where we will be able to expand and producing degree graduates in future,” said Boma.

He said the introduction of new course at the college is the sign that the diocese will shortly manage to fulfil its vision of turning into a university.

The diocese has 8 health facilities in Zomba, Mangochi, Neno, Machinga and Balaka.

ST Luke’s hospital only assist the population of over 56, 000 people in Zomba and Machinga districts.

The hospital started provision of health services way back in 1964 the same year in which Malawi become independent.

CHAM Sec
CHAM Sec
2 hours ago

There is no post of Chief Hospital Administrator in CHAM Health facilities. Winesi misinformed readers.

A. Marula
A. Marula
4 hours ago

Wonderful development. Now when we die in Malawi’s hospitals they have a brand new mortuary to put us in.

