OPC does not handle public asset declarations issues, says official

Director of Public Asset Declarations office Chris Tukula has laughed off suggestions that Cabinet minister Grace Chiumia deposited her asset declarations forms with the Office of the President and Cabinet.

This follows State House spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani declaration that President Peter Mutharika would not fire Chiumia over reports that she has flouted the law by not declaring her assets.

Kalirani confirmed Mutharika has received a letter from the Declaration of Assets by Public Officers office suggesting she be fired for her failure to declare assets as provided by law.

But Tukula said his office did not have the forms, which means she did not declare her assets.

“Even the President declares his assets so it is not by law to declare the assets with the OPC. Well, I should not talk much as I am supposed to have a meeting with the secretary to government,” said Tukula.

State House spokesman said the President has discovered that she did declare her assets long ago and a report in her file at the Office of the President and Cabinet indicate that she declared her assets.

Kalilani therefore said Mutharika has instructed the chief secretary to government Lloyd Muhara to engage the director at the Declaration of Assets office over the matter.

He said that Muhara and Chris Tukula would meet soon to discuss the matter.

Chiumia along with members of parliament George Chaponda, Willard Gwengwe, Davie Kadzinja and Christopher Mzomera Ngwira failed to declare their assets.

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya said he was consulting on how to deal with the matter after Tukula wrote him suggesting he fires the four legislators.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :