OPINION: The benefits of separation of government and party business, a plus for Chakwera administration

In this article, Malawi’s most renowned Governance and Human Rights Advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, looks at the benefits of separation of power, which President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has successfully achieved since he assumed presidency.

In the interest of governance, the separation of government and party businesses stands as a cornerstone principle for ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficient resource management.

This is seen in the position taken by Dr Lazarus Chakwera government to dermacate the spheres of government and party activities exemplify a significant stride towards upholding this fundamental principle.

In contrast to previous administrations, particularly that of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), where government officials wielded influence over parastatal organizations to allocate funds for partisan purposes, the current administration’s commitment to dedication to dismantling this connection. has ushered in a new era of governance integrity and fiscal prudence.

The intertwining of government and party affairs, as witnessed during the DPP regime, posed a various challenge to the effective utilization of public resources and undermined the credibility of state institutions.

Under such circumstances, the diversion of government funds for partisan objectives not only compromised the delivery of essential services but also perpetuated a culture of cronyism and favouritism, eroding public trust in the democratic process.

The practice of directing Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of parastatal organizations to allocate funds for party functions not only blurred the lines between public duty and political allegiance but also engendered a culture of impunity where accountability mechanisms were subverted for personal gain.

By instituting a clear demarcation between government functions and party activities, the Chakwera administration has taken a decisive step towards restoring the integrity of state institutions and safeguarding the interests of the Malawian people.

The separation of powers serves as a stronghold against the abuse of public resources for partisan gain, ensuring that taxpayer money is utilized effectively for the betterment of Malawians at large.

Moreover, by curtailing the influence of political elites over state institutions, this measure reinforces the principle of equal treatment under the law and fosters a conducive environment for democratic governance to thrive.

One of the primary benefits of the separation of government and party businesses is the preservation of government resources for developmental purposes. In the absence of undue political interference, public funds can be allocated based on merit and need, prioritizing projects and programs that yield tangible benefits for the Malawian population.

This reallocation of resources towards critical sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, social welfare etc not only enhances the quality of life for citizens but also accelerates progress towards achieving sustainable development goals.

Furthermore, the separation of powers serves to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations. By protecting state institutions from political interference, decision-making processes are guided by professional expertise, evidence-based policy formulation, and adherence to legal norms.

This ensures that public policies are driven by the best interests of the nation rather than narrow partisan interests, leading to more informed and equitable outcomes for all Malawians.

Moreover, the separation of government and party businesses enhances a culture of accountability and transparency in governance.

With clear delineation of roles and responsibilities, public officials are held to higher standards of ethical conduct and are accountable to the electorate for their actions.

By promoting open and accountable governance practices, this framework engenders public trust in the democratic process and reinforces the legitimacy of government institutions.

Therefore, the separation of government and party businesses represents an action reform measure that has profound implications for the consolidation of democracy, the protection of public resources, and the promotion of good governance in Malawi.

By upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and efficiency, the Chakwera administration’s commitment to this fundamental principle ushers a new era of responsible governance, where the interests of the people take precedence over partisan considerations.

As Malawi continues on its path towards progress and prosperity, the enduring legacy of this reform will be felt in the tangible improvements in the lives of Malawians and the consolidation of democratic values.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!