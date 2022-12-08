Opposition in parliament demands evidence of withdrawal of charges against Chizuma

Opposition members of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon demanded that Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo produces evidence to show that the charge that was placed against Anti-Corruption Bureau director general, Martha Chizuma, has been withdrawn unconditionally.

Chizuma was arrested on Tuesday morning following a complaint by Director of Public Prosecution Dr Steve Kayuni.

She has since been charged with making use of speech capable of prejudicing a person against a party to judicial proceedings.

Thyolo Central MP Ben Phiri stood on point of order in the House on Wednesday afternoon, saying there was need for Mvalo to produce evidence that the charge has been withdrawn unconditionally.

Phiri said he consulted lawyers and he was informed that the charge cannot just be withdrawn as there was a warrant of arrest from the court.

He said there was need for the court to be engaged to have the charge withdrawn.

Machinga East MP Esther Jolobala and Mzimba North MP Yeremiah Chihana have also demanded that Mvalo should bring the evidence as he promised on Tuesday that he would bring the evidence today.

Mvalo was not in the House.

Malawi’s key donors expressed disappointment with the arrest of Chizuma, fearing that the action can undermine the fight against corruption. While welcoming steps taken to correct the situation, including withdrawal of the charge and institution of a commission of inquiry into the arrest, the donors, notably the United Kingdom, United States of America and the European Union (EU) say they are concerned with events surrounding Chizuma’s arrest. Mvalo announced on Tuesday of the unconditional withdraw of charges against Chizuma. Mvalo also told parliament that President Chakwera has also suspended the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr Steven Kayuni pending further inquiry into the arrest of Chizuma. A commission of inquiry composed of several individuals including former Inspector General of police, Loti Dzonzi and others has since been instituted.

