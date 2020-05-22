Opposition question Ansah resignation timing ahead of Malawi fresh election
Major opposition parties have lukewarmly welcomed the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah, saying it is ill timed as Malawians are expected to go into polls on June 23 to select a new State president in the fresh elections.
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the party is not at all excited with the resignation.
“We are not excited with the resignation. We know that the elections were managed by the whole commission not one person. The whole commission must go,” he said.
UTM publicist Joseph Chidanti Malunga questioned the timing of the resignation, saying it could be a sabotage to derail the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election.
“The Supreme Court ruling was done long ago, why didn’t she resign that time? We have several question marks,” said Malunga.
All the MEC commissioners contract ends on June 5, 2020.
Ansah’s resignation has come after the Malawi constitutional court in February upheld the opposition leaders’ petition and nullified the May 2019 presidential election results on grounds of irregularities including manual alterations and use of tippex on the results sheets to change the figures.
Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal this month upheld the lower court’s decision and faulted the commissioners for mismanaging the 2019 presidential election.
Political commentators and activists are asking President Peter Mutharika to appoint new commissioners for the sake of credibility during the next presidential election.
Now you want to confuse people . You didn’t want Ansah BUT you wanted her a little????? Whether the elections will be delayed or what BUT this crop of Comissioners MUST GO, PERIOD!!!!!!.
Stupid people In opposition. I thought you said you wanted her to resign ,Ntambo was planing for demonstrations on 28th this month for Jane to go. Cilima went to court that Jane should go. Foolish and idiots ,what do you want then? You will need her but you will never find her. Guilty concious at its best. You will die
Iwe ndiye gulukunyinda weni weni. Ndiwe kavwecheche wa chabe chabe. Nthawi yonseyi, Jane wakoyo anali kuti kuti apange resign. why now. Mbutuma yachabechabe iwe. DPP yapita basi
Chilima already welcomed the resignation without analysing. Saulos ndiwa phuma!
Akulu, 150 days, court lilamula kuti kulibe president. Olo pano tilibe President. Atuluke timuone ngati mukutsutsa
Otsutsa boma malilila nyanga ya tsansi apa nde mai ansah wasematu
150 DAYS. Muona kuti mutani.150 Days court lilamula kuti kulibe president
Now you tend to look ashamed while all the time you have been calling for her to resign. U have been holding demos throughout now she has steped down u start to get worried. Are you normal? Theory of stupidity