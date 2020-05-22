Opposition question Ansah resignation timing ahead of Malawi fresh election

May 22, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Major opposition parties have lukewarmly welcomed the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah, saying it is ill timed as Malawians are expected to go into polls on June 23 to select a new State president in the fresh elections.

Mkaka: Not only Ansah but the whole commission must go

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the party is not at all excited with the resignation.

“We are not excited with the resignation. We know that the elections were managed by the whole commission not one person. The whole commission must go,” he said.

UTM publicist Joseph Chidanti Malunga questioned the timing of the resignation, saying it could be a sabotage to derail the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election.

“The Supreme Court ruling was done long ago, why didn’t she resign that time? We have several question marks,” said Malunga.

All the MEC commissioners contract ends on June 5, 2020.

Ansah’s resignation has come after the Malawi constitutional court in February upheld the opposition leaders’ petition and nullified the May 2019 presidential election results on grounds of irregularities including manual alterations and use of tippex on the results sheets to change the figures.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal this month upheld the lower court’s decision and faulted the commissioners for mismanaging the 2019 presidential election.

Political commentators and activists are asking President Peter Mutharika to appoint new commissioners for the sake of credibility during the next presidential election.

Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

Now you want to confuse people . You didn’t want Ansah BUT you wanted her a little????? Whether the elections will be delayed or what BUT this crop of Comissioners MUST GO, PERIOD!!!!!!.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bwinotu
Guest
Bwinotu

Stupid people In opposition. I thought you said you wanted her to resign ,Ntambo was planing for demonstrations on 28th this month for Jane to go. Cilima went to court that Jane should go. Foolish and idiots ,what do you want then? You will need her but you will never find her. Guilty concious at its best. You will die

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Real Northerner
Guest
Real Northerner

Iwe ndiye gulukunyinda weni weni. Ndiwe kavwecheche wa chabe chabe. Nthawi yonseyi, Jane wakoyo anali kuti kuti apange resign. why now. Mbutuma yachabechabe iwe. DPP yapita basi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Acapulco
Guest
Acapulco

Chilima already welcomed the resignation without analysing. Saulos ndiwa phuma!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Real Northerner
Guest
Real Northerner

Akulu, 150 days, court lilamula kuti kulibe president. Olo pano tilibe President. Atuluke timuone ngati mukutsutsa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Xxxxx
Guest
Xxxxx

Otsutsa boma malilila nyanga ya tsansi apa nde mai ansah wasematu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Real Northerner
Guest
Real Northerner

150 DAYS. Muona kuti mutani.150 Days court lilamula kuti kulibe president

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malawi walero
Guest
Malawi walero

Now you tend to look ashamed while all the time you have been calling for her to resign. U have been holding demos throughout now she has steped down u start to get worried. Are you normal? Theory of stupidity

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
