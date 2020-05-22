Law expert says Ansah resignation may delay Malawi elections
A law expert has said the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah just weeks into a crucial presidential election has plunged the country into yet another electoral crisis.
Justin Dzonzi of Justice Link says it will not be possible for a new commission to hold an election in two weeks’ time.
The term of office for Ansah—a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal—was set to expire in October this year while that for her eight commissioners is ending on June 5 this year
“This means in two weeks’ time, we will have no commission at all.
“Take into account that we will have an election on 23 June, this is an electoral crisis,” he said.
Dzonzi questioned the timing of Ansah’s decision to tender her resignation letter.
However, Human Rights Defenders Committee (HRDC) chairperson Gift Trapence described Ansah’s resignation as good riddance.
“Without Malawians’ pressure, she could not have resigned. She has wasted Malawians’ time,” said Trapence.
Ansah told the state controlled MBC that she is leaving MEC with shoulders high, with clear conscience and not because of HRDC led violent demonstrations.
“That’s why I stood through the demonstrations,” she said.
She has been the target of nationwide protests over the commission’s handling of the ballot in February last year that saw President Peter Mutharika secure a second term but results were annulled by the Constitutional Court because of widespread irregularities.
The judgment was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal, the country’s top judicial authority, after an appeal by Mutharika and the electoral body.
New elections are scheduled for June 23, and the successful candidate will have to win an outright majority rather than simply the most votes as in the past.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The resignation of Ansah is highly staged and I still have doubt if indeed she has resigned as she has made people to believe. Why did Ansah choose to reveal announce about her resignation is an exclusive interview with MBC other than choosing abetter way. This is very theatrical. Once again I don’t believe she has resigned, wait till you know the truth.Douse is behind this move.
Chilima went to court again to ask the concourt to give direction on Anshah resignation so that she leaves soon. Didn’t his dreaded and dirty lawyer Silungwe not advise him the implication. Dirty wosasamba Chikosa angofuna legal fees from chilima. So a Dzonzi intervene please and advise mzanu chikosa to stop the legal battles against Ansah. Let them focus on elections on 23 June
It seems some people have an egg on their face. They got what they wanted, but now they dont want what they got. Jane Ansah was not the problem, the Afrobarometer stats of November last year were accurate in matching the May election results. The opposition just muddied the waters after losing and created an unstable environment. The reason why they lost is not because of rigging or tippex but because they did not unite as one force. In order for them to push for their alliance agenda, they then created chaos, manipulated the judiciary, got a favourable rerun verdict.… Read more »
Its hard to see our nation plunge into economic and social miseries just because of one Jane Asah. no punishment from man befits her, God himself will choose and pass a huge punishment befitting her level of rudeness and evil heartedness.
Pitala is the masterminder. Did he not see all this from the time Jane announced his faulty winnings?????
Malawians should not be taken for granted
The judiciary has tied itself into perfect knots. The law requires judiciary to recommend another supreme Court judge to chair mec and since the remaining 8 justices of appeal are all somewhat conflicted, what happens next?
The opposition should not CRY. They wanted Jane Ansah to go anyway. Asova
Good samaritan Jane ansah mulungu akhale nanu nthawi yayitali
Okha okha! Ayamba kukangana ena akuti good riddance ena akuti why now. Jane ansah you are my woman of the year!
Why now yes!!! She was supposed to do this last year not few days before elections. that is how evil this woman is .
Agree with Dzonzi. MEC chair’s resignation at this time is not good for Malawi. If you wanted election by June 23rd then Ansah should have stayed on. Malawi needs credible elections. Free and fair. Unfortunately, ith the time constraints now, that is not feasible. It will be extremely difficult if not impossible for the in coming commissioners to hold nation wide elections in two weeks. HRDC folks don’t think, or maybe it will be rt to say they think with their Butts. Too bad They don’t see any problems created by Ansah’s resignation