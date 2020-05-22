Mutharika accepts Ansah’s resignation: Chilima asks court on Malawi poll date

President Peter Mutharika has accepted Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah’s resignation request, Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has said.

Ansah tendered her resignation, a year after elections that were annulled by the Constitutional Court and this month the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the lower court.

Kalilani said on Friday that President Mutharika received Ansah’s resignation request and has accepted her wish to step aside and revert to Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal where she is a judge.

“I can confirm that His Excellency the President Pro. Arthur Peter Mutharika has accepted the decision of Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah SC to step aside as chairperson of the MEC,” said Kalilani.

“In accepting the decision, the President has described Dr . Jane Ansah as a distinguished Malawian patriot who has served her country well and selflessly,” he added.

Ansah also prides herself for good work: “I have fought a good fight and I go happy. I have worked with clean hands and I have no skeletons in my cupboard.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties have filed to the Supreme Court of Appeal an application for clarification on who is supposed to set the date for the forthcoming presidential elections between Parliament and the electoral body.

The Constitutional Court ordered that a fresh election be held within 150 days of its February 3 ruling.

The electoral commission had initially set July 2, which was day 149 since the ruling, but has since brought the date forward to June 23.

The country’s estranged Vice President Saulos Chilima, , who is running mate to Tonse Alliance torch-bearer Lazarus Chakwera, has instructed his lawyers to seek court’s direction.

One of Chilima’s lawyers, Khumbo Soko, said the court has been asked to “clarify whether its Parliament that must fix the date or the Electoral Commission.”

