Osman says title celebrations on hold for Nomads: ‘Not over yet’

December 12, 2017 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers head coach Yasin Osman hopes that his players can celebrate widely  if they tie up the  TNM Super League title  by winning their next fixture against Master Security ending their 10 year wait for a league title.

Coach Yasin Osman: Not yet over until it is over

Following their 3-1 victory over Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe last Sunday, Wanderers are just three points from the title.

With two games to wrap up the season, the Nomads have 65 points, four ahead of second-placed Nyasa Big Bullets in the 16-team league.

The Nomads’ remaining matches are against Masters Security Services and Red Lions while Bullets have Dwangwa United and Masters Security.

Osman said the Nomads need to win the next game to kick-start celebrations.

“We need to win our next game and also finish the campaign with victory then I think the celebration will be fantastic,” said Osman.

If Wanderers  lose against Masters Security then they could let Bullets back into the title race in its final week if they win against Dwangwa United.

“We have to take three points in our next game, no matter what,” Osman said. “After this, yes, I’m sure my players can celebrate in the right way and supporters can go to town.”

Osman said that he would rather get the title won as quickly as possible in the next fixture  rather than the final match.

“The name game is the most important game for us, a final, and we will play to win,” he stressed.

 

