Our Aim Foundation donates Covid-19 face masks to prisons, hospitals

A Mchinji-based non-governmental organisation has donated face masks to prisoners and patients in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Presenting the donation at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre, Our Aim Foundation education director Nusrat Osman said the Mchinji-based charity explained that the donation to the prisons is particularly vital.

“People here don’t have much social distancing so at least a mask will help them when the person next to them sneezes or coughs,” she said.

According to Osman, the distribution of the masks will help the woman from Ntongozola community in Mchinji where the charity runs education, medical clinic and women’s empowerment centres.

“The women in Ntongozola who are sewing these masks will be empowered because this is an income for them,” she said, adding that this is line with the organisation’s goal of providing successful self-sustainable solutions to empower women and offer them access to independence.

“We empower women by teaching them sewing handy crafts classes and donate the machines and materials so they can become independent,” she said.

Osman said the charity has so far donated over 10,000 face masks in hospitals and prisons in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

“We are available to donate masks to any other places of need. If they want the masks and if they contact us, we will be available to donate the masks to them,” she said.

Our AIM Foundation is an America-based charity that provides food, water,shelter, clothing, hygiene products, medical care, sanitation, education, vocational training, and other basic needs to partner communities, while helping them develop the skills to become self-sufficient.

The charity supports communities in Malawi, India,Pakistan, the Rohingya refugee camps of Bangladesh, and the Palestinian and Syrian refugee camps of Lebanon.

Our Aim Foundation’s mission is to inspire hope, dignity and empowerment in communities across the world by providing sustained support to improve quality of life.

“We’ve enrolled over 1,000 children worldwide in our primary education programs. We’ve also graduated over 500women from our trade classes, which provide them with newfound economic empowerment.

“Finally, we’ve just begun offering computer training in our African locations, giving students the training they need to succeed in the 21st century.”

The NGO has constructed over 700 homes, dug over 900 wells, built more than 500 sanitary restroom facilities, and installed solar-powered light fixtures in over 800 homes across the world.

“We send medical supplies to all of our partner communities, and our community center in Mchinji treats over 30,000 cases of malaria per year.”

