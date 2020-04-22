Police arrest man for causing death by reckless driving

April 22, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi police in Ndirande Township in Blantyre have arrested a 46-year-old man for  allegedly causing death by reckless driving.

According to Edna Mzingwitsa, Ndirande Police Station spokesperson, the man is alleged to have killed an unidentified female pedestrian and injured two others along Chileka-Magalasi Road on  Sunday.

“The suspect was driving a car registration CA 2117 when he lost control near Chirimba Bridge and hit  three pedestrians,” said Mzingwitsa in a statement seen by Nyasa Times.

Police have seen appealed to drivers to reduce speed when driving along the road as it under construction.

Kanjedza
Kanjedza

Police should also arrest Motoengil officials for not putting up proper signage and also leaving deep holes in the centre of the road. It is high time they filled it up and make the road more safer even at lower speeds.

2 hours ago
