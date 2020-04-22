Police arrest man for causing death by reckless driving

Malawi police in Ndirande Township in Blantyre have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly causing death by reckless driving.

According to Edna Mzingwitsa, Ndirande Police Station spokesperson, the man is alleged to have killed an unidentified female pedestrian and injured two others along Chileka-Magalasi Road on Sunday.

“The suspect was driving a car registration CA 2117 when he lost control near Chirimba Bridge and hit three pedestrians,” said Mzingwitsa in a statement seen by Nyasa Times.

Police have seen appealed to drivers to reduce speed when driving along the road as it under construction.

