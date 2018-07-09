Over 200 teachers miss on K1.7bn arrears list

Over 200 teachers are missing on the list of those expected to receive K1.7 billion salary arrears this month.

Teachers Union of Malawi (Tum) secretary general Charles Kumchenga said the 217 teachers will not smile all the way to their bank because they did not submit their personal particulars to government.

“The government asked for their particulars but these teachers did not submit. Their arrears will be processed later after the government gets the detailed particulars,” said Kumchenga.

A threat of a strike countrywide forced the government to release the K1.7 billion salary arrears to teachers through their respective councils.

Kumchenga said the strike has now been called off indefinitely after evidence that the money has been deposited in council bank accounts.

Kumchenga said some teachers will get as much as K1 million each, whilst others will get as much as K300,000 each and they will get the arrears along with the July salary.

