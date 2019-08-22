Oxfam Malawi distributes fertiliser in Phalombe

A total of 2 545 households in T/A Kaduya’s area in Phalombe on Wednesday received bags of fertilizer and other farm inputs courtesy of Oxfam’s Emergency Food Security and Vulnerable Livelihoods (EFSVL) intervention to Cyclone Idai victims.

The intervention seeks to facilitate food security interventions and has also provided people in the area with other farm inputs like seeds, pesticides and hoes.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Village Headman Chikomola said the farm inputs will help them recover since they lost everything to Cyclone Idai and encouraged the subjects to make use of the items.

He, however, requested Oxfam to assist in building the community’s resilience.

“We are grateful to Oxfam for being with us through thick and thin. The interventions you’ve done will go a long way in uplifting our community. I would like to request you to also consider distributing food to the affected communities and perhaps increase the number of recipients so that all the affected are covered,” he said adding that Oxfam must fast track the completion of the water supply at Gelevulo scheme for irrigation to encourage multiple harvests.

Chikomola then highlighted that currently, members of the community are harvesting vegetables, beans and tomatoes from the consignment of farm inputs that Oxfam distributed in May.

Oxfam Field Manager for Phalombe Sam Meya said the organisation believes that If people are to survive and recover from disasters, they need access to sufficient food and resources to rebuild their livelihoods and ensure their future well-being.

“Food security exists when everyone has access to enough food to live a healthy and active life. In an emergency, Oxfam responds as quickly as possible while working within existing market structures. This ensures that there is not only access to food, but that our response also helps to rebuild and strengthen livelihoods for longer term viability,’’ explained Meya.

He urged people in Phalombe to manage the distributed items effectively and efficiently for the wellbeing of their health and livelihoods.

Oxfam Malawi has since disclosed that plans were underway to introduce a cash for work programme to enable community members buy food as they rehabilitate the irrigation scheme.

