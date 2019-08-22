FINCA Malawi launches ‘Takunyadirani  campaign’ 

Foundation for International Community Assistance (Finca) Malawi Limited has launched a new service for their customers called “Takunyadirani Campaign” which is aimed at thanking all their potential customers in the country.

The ‘Takunyadirani campaign’ which is expected to run from a period of August 20- November 20 2019 was launched on Tuesday at FINCA Malawi’s head offices in Blantyre where the company was also celebrating 25 years of anniversary.

Speaking during the event FINCA Marketing Manager Violet Mangani said the company has decided to introduce Takunyadirani Campaign as part of expressing their pride which they have to all their customers which she said has been inspiring and added more value to their products.

According to Mangani the campaign which is open in all FINCA branches is targeting all Fixed Deposit customers, both new and existing clients who will be depositing over K100 000.

Mangani explained that customers who deposits more through Fixed will among others have an added advantage of enjoying higher return of lucrative interest rate of 12% .

“We always appreciate the support that our clients have been giving us in our 25 years of operations, so as we are celebrating our existence we thought wise to consider our customers with this new service so that they can feel our love and celebrate with us during this period because they have been inspiration for our growth and we don’t take it for granted.

“The journey has been quite good since we started in 1994 and the growth has been there because we started as a group lending facility but over the years we have grown to provide both savings and credit facilities as well as individuals and group lending products which is a great achievement, ” said Mangani.

She further added that currently FINCA clients are also able to reach them through their branches savings agents, call centre as well as networks and FINCA mobile.

“Our main objective is to make sure that our customers are enjoying our services and keep on getting lucrative interests which we give to them,” she said.

