SRFA open doors to all candidates vying for FA Malawi presidency

Contrary to some media reports which indicate that the Southern Region Football Association (SFRA) has endorsed the current Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Vice President James Mwenda for the top position, the bodys Chairperson Raphael Humba has indicated that they are still undecided on the move.

Mwenda, who is the only candidate so far to have interacted with all the regional football bodies during his campaign trail he has launched, has seen the northern region endorsing his name while the central region seems to be divided on the matter.

In an interview, while confirming that indeed SRFA committee had a discussion with Mwenda over the weekend, the body was there just to listen what he has as part of his vision but they have not vouched for his name.

“Yes it is true that we met him and he told us his intention of standing as FAM President, so as the committee we will wait for other candidates to come and after that the committee will come with our candidate,” he said while labeling the media reports that the body has endorsed Mwendas name as not true and unfounded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :