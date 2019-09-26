PAC condemns ‘negligent attitude’ of Malawi  police on violence

September 26, 2019 Osman Faiti - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a multi-faith human rights and social watchdog, has expressed shock that clashes between Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadres and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) mobilised  protesters in Blantyre  happened in full view of Malawi police officers.

Activist Mayaya in agony at the hospital after his assault by DPP cadets

“PAC strongly condemns the negligent attitude  of the police in condoning acts of violence in their full view and let alone for throwing teargas around the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, a place that should have been spared in such circumstances,” reads a statement    jointly signed by board chairperson the Very Reverend Felix Chingota and publicity secretary Reverend Father Peter Mulomole.

On child is reportedly dead apparently from teargas effects and  a pregnant  woman was seen  carried into the hospital by some well wishers after she fainted  from being choked  by tear gas smoke. Several people were also reported treated with injuries and  human rights activist Billy Mayaya was severely hacked in his head.

This followed police action to spray teargas in the hospital premises .

“We cannot afford to lose even a single person created in God’s image as a result of negligent acts from the police,” reads  PAC statement  seen by Nyasa Times .

The quasi-religious body  which draws its membership from Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Malawi Council of Churches (MCC), Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) and Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) observed that the police have been behaving in reckless manner  for a couple of times, saying it signals “an imminent danger” especially in the current political situation.

PAC has since appealed to police to exercise full restraint  and that Malawians should treat the country’s streets as highway of peace and not  avenues of violent acts.

Police  spokesperson for Southern Region, Ramsey Mushani said the law enforcers did what they could  under the circumstances.

Charie
Guest
Charie

Timanena ife nthawi zonse ufulu mukumenyera mbali imodziyi mufelako,.mwakhala mukumenya apolice,komaso ma soja nde chitetezo mukuchifunacho chichokera kuti?chosecho nkhani ili Ku Court APA wachilungamo aliyese akhoza kuwona olakwa ndi inu HRDC siyikuyenera ku lowa ndale.apo akutibura pang'ono ukadaferatu mukuwona ngati boma kukupatsani ulemu ndilopusa kudakakhala kuzimbabwe simukadawononga town ya kalonga

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
NYO
Guest
NYO

WE DONT HAVE MALAWI POLICE BUT DPP POLICE(DOG DPP POLICE)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
kwik
Guest
kwik

VERY STUPID AND USELESS PAC, WHERE WERE YOU WHEN YOUR FELLOW STUPID ODIOTS HRDC WERE DESTROYING PROPERTY IN LILONGWE, MZUZU, KARONGA. WHERE WERE YOU WHEN THE ARMY AND POLICE WERE BEATEN BY THE STUPiD DEMONSTRATORS. YOU ARE USELESS AND KUST SHUT UP. GOVERNMENT HAS TRIED ITS LEVEL BEST TO STOP ANARCHY AND YOU TAKE THAT FOR FOOLISHNES. PANOPA ZAFIKA POTI TIPHANE TOKHATOKHA, APOLISI NDI A ARMY AYESESA KUMBALI YAO. SO SHUT UP YOUR SMELLY MOUTHS STUPID AND USELESS PAC

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Philosopher
Guest
Philosopher

I can't remember PAC commenting on Mtambo's "negligent attitude" when the police were beaten and stripped naked. I hate hypocrisy

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

This is a high time for Malawi military to do operation Bwezani, outlawing DPP cadets and also Parliament should enact a law banning any paramilitary wing of any party.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mpoloni
Guest
Mpoloni

Please remind me what PAC said when police officers’ houses, police units and government houses were being burnt down and ransacked by MCP supporters. I must have missed that memo.

If PAC is still relevant, they must stop cominh in only when opposition is victimised. Every bad act must receive the necessary condemnation it deserves. The way I see it, PAC is heavily tilted to one side, it is no longer a neutral body.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago